State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $68.38 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

