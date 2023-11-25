State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $88.42 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $88,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $287.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.17. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.