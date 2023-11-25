State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,646 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $61,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.37. 219,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.74 and its 200-day moving average is $424.25. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

