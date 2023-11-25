State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,034 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $83,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $163.64 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.