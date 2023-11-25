State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,670 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $78,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.