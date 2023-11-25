State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,386 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 1,485,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,194. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

