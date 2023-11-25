State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,539 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of KLA worth $73,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 162,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $555.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $562.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.20 and its 200 day moving average is $475.33.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

