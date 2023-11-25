State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.19% of State Street worth $44,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

