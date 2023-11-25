Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.50. 410,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.