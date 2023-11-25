Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.62. 151,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,136. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

