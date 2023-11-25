Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

