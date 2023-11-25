STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.31% of STMicroelectronics worth $137,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,511 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

