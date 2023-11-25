StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

