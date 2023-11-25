StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 577,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

