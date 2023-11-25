StockNews.com Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

