StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

