StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

