StockNews.com Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.6 %

América Móvil stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

