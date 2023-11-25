StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.