StockNews.com Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.