StockNews.com Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

