StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.3 %

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RICK opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $97.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.