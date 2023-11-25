StockNews.com Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

