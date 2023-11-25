StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $858.05.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $978.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $849.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

