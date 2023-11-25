StockNews.com Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a P/E ratio of 416.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $274.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,002.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,354.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

