StockNews.com Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after buying an additional 793,509 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

