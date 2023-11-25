Stratis Price Tops $1.07 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $166.16 million and $145.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,076.52 or 0.05494194 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,632,985 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.