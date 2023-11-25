Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Buys 4,000 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $11,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,790.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth $1,924,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

