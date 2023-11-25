Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $630.25 Million

Sui (SUI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $630.25 million and approximately $276.32 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,577,711 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 965,577,711.3126922 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.66561784 USD and is up 10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $305,156,290.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

