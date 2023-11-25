Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Vision Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 19.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.75. 198,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

