Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

