SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

SunPower stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

