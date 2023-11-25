sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,227,215 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

