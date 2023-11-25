SushiSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $144.10 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $285.23 million and approximately $144.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,132,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,881,223 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

