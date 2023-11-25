Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $82.24 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $82.24 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,103,162,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,702,048,986 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

