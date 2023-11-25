Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,907.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,123,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.