TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Director Peter Desantis Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) Director Peter Desantis bought 1,000 shares of TC Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $12.98 on Friday. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.