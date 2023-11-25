The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

