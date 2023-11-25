The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) & Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Critical Analysis

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 7.77% 7.37% 0.51% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $68.71 billion 1.61 $11.26 billion $20.66 16.41 Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus price target of $393.76, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements. This segment also offers client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products, as well as underwriting services. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services, as well as invests in corporate equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for purchase of goods or services. This segment also provides cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

