The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

