The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $216,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. Johnson Rice began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

