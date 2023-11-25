The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,978,047 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $251,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.11 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -618.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.