The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,083 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $140,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.41 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

