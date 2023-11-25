The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 39,691 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $200,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.