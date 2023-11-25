The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNC opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

