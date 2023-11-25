The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $108.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of TTC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toro by 21.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

