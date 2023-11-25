Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Purchases 60,000 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

VLE opened at C$3.45 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.54.

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.80% and a return on equity of 137.98%. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4514436 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

