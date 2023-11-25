thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKAMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 9,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.