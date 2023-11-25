thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
TKAMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 9,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
