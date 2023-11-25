Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,296.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,296.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODG stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

