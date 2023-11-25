Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.31 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 51.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,425,000 after buying an additional 970,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

FERG stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

